‘They’re passing out weed, man, it’s crazy!’ Pot backers hand out 8,000 free joints

0:50 Lakes, rivers and a meadow during drought years compared to January 2017 Pause

0:34 Students, protesters head to Capitol in anti-Trump march

0:24 Rollover crash on Interstate 5 off-ramp at Q Street

2:02 Vice President-elect Pence, President-elect Trump arrive at White House

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

1:21 Former legislator Lucy Killea is dead at 94

0:46 Journey to the Dumpling co-owner 'obsessed' with soup dumplings

2:11 New owner of Sacramento's Rumpelstiltskin introduces new products, knit-along

1:22 Trump protesters hit with pepper spray on Inauguration Day