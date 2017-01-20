At the Inaugural Balls

President Donald Trump gives the thumbs up after dancing during the Salute to Armed Forces Ball for President Donald Trump at the National Building Museum in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
David J. Phillip
AP
President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd with first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
AP
President Donald J. Trump dances with first lady Melania Trump at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.
David J. Phillip
AP
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump celebrate with the crowd at the Freedom Ball in Washington, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Washington Convention Center during the 58th presidential inauguration. Behind them are Eric Trump and his wife Lara Yunaska and at far left is Donald Trump Jr.
Mark Tenally
AP
Vice President Mike Pence dances with Karen Pence at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington.
Alex Brandon
AP
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
AP
People listen to President Donald Trump at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
AP
President Donald Trump speaks at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Alex Brandon
AP
The Rockettes perform at the Freedom Ball in Washington, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Washington Convention Center during the 58th presidential inauguration.
Mark Tenally
AP