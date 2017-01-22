Liberal watchdog group to sue Trump, alleging he violated emoluments clause of constitution

0:48 "I'm going to miss this tree," little girl says Pause

1:46 What is a ‘Botts Dot’? A field guide to Caltrans’ road markers

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

1:44 Placer County Sheriff's Office: Avalanche evacuation warning for Alpine Meadows area

1:50 Opinions, issues abound among thousands of Women's March participants in Sacramento

0:37 Scenes from Sacramento's Women's March

0:38 Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington

0:49 Counterprotesters were rare at Women's March on Sacramento, and one was told to move because he lacked permit

2:47 Grass Valley sinkhole, day-by-day, from Jan. 11-17