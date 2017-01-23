Here are the executive orders Trump signed today

0:48 "I'm going to miss this tree," little girl says Pause

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

1:46 What is a ‘Botts Dot’? A field guide to Caltrans’ road markers

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:11 Epic Sierra snowfall has skiers gleeful, residents shoveling

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

3:28 Same Sacramento officer involved in suspect deaths two decades apart