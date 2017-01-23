Politics & Government

January 23, 2017

Today in Trump tweets

By Teresa Welsh

twelsh@mcclatchy.com

President Donald Trump tweeted just once Monday, his first official day in the White House. He sent the same message from both his personal and official presidential accounts. The @POTUS tweet was signed “DJT,” indicating Trump himself sent it.

Trump met Monday at the White House with business leaders, including from companies like Ford, Dell, Johnson & Johnson, SpaceX and Under Armour. He told them he wants products made in the U.S. and companies going abroad to manufacture will have “a very major border tax” placed on their goods. Trump also said his administration thinks it “can cut regulations by 75 percent.”

The president met Monday afternoon with union leaders and workers.

McClatchy will be compiling and fact checking Trump’s tweets throughout his presidency.

