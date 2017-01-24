Trump’s move on TPP upset loyal farmers and pleased his labor foes

3:25 Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win Pause

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

3:27 A timeline for North Carolina’s bathroom law

1:21 Former legislator Lucy Killea is dead at 94

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety

15:05 UC Davis students protest Martin Shkreli and Milo Yiannopoulos event sponsored by college Republicans