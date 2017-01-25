Scientists get political after government gag order and climate change reversal

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever' Pause

3:52 Xavier Becerra getting ready for 2018 attorney general election

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:09 Jerry Brown: 'Aesop has some credibility'

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

1:03 Gun shop owner defends security barriers

0:39 Kevin de León on hiring Eric Holder to watch Trump