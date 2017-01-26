Waves of immigrants – and immigration laws – have shaped the nation's identity

2:54 How to get a California state job with little experience Pause

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

0:51 Press Secretary Spicer: President believes millions voted illegally

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

3:07 Feds ready to monitor for, prosecute voter fraud, says Attorney General Lynch

0:57 Sacramento homeless residents react to second death in front of city hall

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television