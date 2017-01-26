Today in Trump tweets: January 26, 2017

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning criticizing Chelsea Manning, the Army intelligence analyst who had been convicted for turning over classified diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks, and saying she “should never have been released from prison.”
Manning, who Trump called an “ungrateful traitor,” “is now calling President Obama a weak leader,” he said. “Terrible!”
Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017
Manning has not yet been released from prison and is set to be released from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas later this year. Shortly before former President Barack Obama left office, he commuted her 35-year-sentence to end May 17.
On Wednesday, Manning wrote a column in the Guardian criticizing Obama’s inclination toward compromise, saying it had led to “very few permanent accomplishments.”
“This vulnerable legacy should remind us that what we really need is a strong and unapologetic progressive to lead us,” she wrote. “What we need as well is a relentless grassroots movement to hold that leadership accountable.”
"The one simple lesson to draw from President Obama’s legacy: do not start off with a compromise. They won’t meet you in the middle," she added.
Trump also used his Twitter handle Thursday morning to fire back at Mexico, implying Mexico’s president should cancel a scheduled visit if his country refused to pay for the construction of a border wall.
The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017
of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017
Trump signed an executive order earlier this week directing the Secretary of Homeland Security to begin the process of planning and building a wall along the Mexico border, which Mexican leaders have repeatedly stated they will not fund. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced later that day that he had canceled the meeting, though he did not explicitly cite the debate over the border wall as the reason for his cancellation.
"This morning we have informed the White House that I will not attend the meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with the POTUS," Peña Nieto wrote.
Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS.— Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017
Trump also tweeted a photo of himself in Philadelphia, where he is attending a congressional retreat for the GOP.
Spoke at the Congressional @GOP Retreat in Philadelphia, PA. this afternoon w/ @VP, @SenMajLeader, @SpeakerRyan. Thank you for your support! pic.twitter.com/vb3Bj1uni4— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017
McClatchy will be compiling and providing links to fact checks of Trump’s tweets on merit throughout his presidency.
Comments