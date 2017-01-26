Today in Trump tweets: January 26, 2017

1:01 Sacramento State students react to on-campus lead contamination Pause

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'

1:22 Kevin Starr, California’s premier historian, dead at 76