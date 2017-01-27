Coverage shows concerns about national immigration issues also hit close to home

Donald Trump swore up and down during his successful campaign for the presidency that he would push forward on stamping out illegal immigration and building a wall on the border with Mexico, while forcing the Mexicans to pay for it.
So far, barely a week into his term, Trump has forged ahead on those fronts – though Mexico is telling him to pay for his own wall, a tab that increasingly appears headed for the pockets of U.S. taxpayers.
The issues, however they stack up, are front and center nationally, in California and locally in the Sacramento region.
Here is previous coverage, including several Data Tracker features, that provides background and perspective on how control of the country’s border has become a defining issue.
