Can Mike Pompeo heal a wounded CIA? His pick of a deputy may tell us

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first Pause

0:48 How transgender and nonbinary Californians could benefit from IDs with their gender identity

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

2:06 Veterans take to Sierra slopes to develop beyond restraints of their disabilities

7:08 See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann

1:43 Protesters call out incendiary Facebook posts by Twelve Rounds Brewing owner

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands

0:28 Newcastle kidnapping suspect arrested