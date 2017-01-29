“Muslim ban” was poorly executed, but wasn’t all bad, two GOP senators conclude

0:50 "Ski less, and protest more," say couple at Sacramento airport refugee ban protest Pause

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting

0:50 Refugee ban protesters denounce Trump order at Sacramento airport

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:12 Donner Summit-area skier rescued

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:50 Opinions, issues abound among thousands of Women's March participants in Sacramento