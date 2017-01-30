Trump names new acting director of immigration enforcement

0:45 Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America" Pause

0:41 Why should you come to Camp Pollock?

2:29 Tiny house for homeless people better than "bushes, underpasses"

1:46 What is a ‘Botts Dot’? A field guide to Caltrans’ road markers

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

0:50 Refugee ban protesters denounce Trump order at Sacramento airport

2:19 Michael Sampino takes the reins at iconic Joe Marty's sports bar

2:47 Grass Valley sinkhole, day-by-day, from Jan. 11-17

0:47 Placer official details investigation into death of ski patrol member at Squaw Valley