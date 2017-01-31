Katrina Pierson will join pro-Trump group that aims to challenge ‘biased’ media

0:45 Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America" Pause

2:29 Tiny house for homeless people better than "bushes, underpasses"

0:41 Why should you come to Camp Pollock?

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

0:45 Where do you sleep at night? Sacramento mom, 4 kids, sometimes sleep in car

0:50 Refugee ban protesters denounce Trump order at Sacramento airport

0:32 Refugee ban protesters take over terminal at SFO after Trump order

0:50 "Ski less, and protest more," say couple at Sacramento airport refugee ban protest

2:18 FamilyTreeNow.com: Here are some tips on using it.