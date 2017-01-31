Trump official says climate-change skeptic is no longer part of NOAA transition

1:17 Republic owner Kevin Nagle talks about Sacramento MLS bid Pause

2:25 Republic FC coach Paul Buckle pleased by growth of soccer in America

2:56 Video: Scott Kelly's year in space in three minutes

0:45 Where do you sleep at night? Sacramento mom, 4 kids, sometimes sleep in car

2:18 FamilyTreeNow.com: Here are some tips on using it.

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

0:55 What will the county urban agriculture ordinance do for the Yisrael Family Urban Farm?

0:26 Truck crash Highway 99 in Merced County

2:29 Tiny house for homeless people better than "bushes, underpasses"