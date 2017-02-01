White House takes Skype questions from Trump-supporting media during press briefing

1:42 DirecTV workers strike over technician's termination Pause

0:34 Witness describes wires running into gas tank as bomb threat closes Tower Bridge

1:17 Republic owner Kevin Nagle talks about Sacramento MLS bid

1:26 NASA Day of Remembrance: Space shuttle Columbia was lost 14 years ago on Feb. 1

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting

7:08 See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann

0:45 Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America"

0:25 Tower Bridge closed after driver claims to have bomb

0:43 "Get it while it's there": Consumers urged to sign up under Covered California's enrollment extension