GOP’s foreign policy elders worry Trump is causing permanent damage

1:06 Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli Davis event shut down Pause

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

0:48 Antonio Villaraigosa talks about potential foes, Tom Steyer, Eric Garcetti

0:45 Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America"

2:39 How to set up an indoor garden for cannabis

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes

1:16 Margaret Fortune says charter schools have gained ground on preparing black students