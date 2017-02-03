‘Total joke’: Why Neil Gorsuch’s yearbook says he started a ‘Fascism Forever’ club

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees Pause

1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'

0:40 Watch Caltrans blow up boulder blocking Highway 50 near Kyburz

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:48 Antonio Villaraigosa talks about potential foes, Tom Steyer, Eric Garcetti

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:06 Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli Davis event shut down

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance