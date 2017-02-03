Kellyanne Conway concedes error: 'Honest mistakes abound'

Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to President Donald Trump, admitted Friday that she mistakenly cited a nonexistent "massacre" while defending the president's order suspending entry to refugees and travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations.
Conway's backtrack came on Twitter, hours after she received widespread criticism for an MSNBC interview in which she cited "the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre."
Her mea culpa included criticisms of the media, a favorite White House target, which she accused of not owning up to unrelated mistakes.
"Honest mistakes abound. Last night, prominent editor of liberal site apologized for almost running a story re: tweet from fake account yet won't name him, attack him, get the base 2 descend upon him. Same with MLKJr bust fake story. It's called class, grace, deep breath," Conway tweeted.
There is one Bowling Green in Ohio and another in Kentucky. Neither has suffered a terrorist attack.
Conway said in another tweet that she meant to say the "Bowling Green terrorists," citing the 2011 arrests of two Iraqis in Bowling Green, Ky.
They were convicted of trying to send money and weapons to al-Qaida in Iraq for the purpose of killing U.S. soldiers there, according to a statement from the Justice Department.
