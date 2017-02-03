Trump is struggling to stock his Cabinet, leaving a lot of decisions unsettled

0:31 Watch incredible water releases from Oroville Dam - 15,000 cubic feet per second Pause

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:12 Mark DiCamillo on how presidential polls got it wrong

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:06 Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli Davis event shut down

0:45 Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America"

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:16 Margaret Fortune says charter schools have gained ground on preparing black students

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order