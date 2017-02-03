What are the odds Trump gets impeached? 2 to 1, according to one bookmaker

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees Pause

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

0:48 Antonio Villaraigosa talks about potential foes, Tom Steyer, Eric Garcetti

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety