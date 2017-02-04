Homeland Security won’t keep visa-holders from boarding planes bound to U.S.

1:32 Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye answers call for jury duty Pause

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

0:45 Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America"

0:48 Antonio Villaraigosa talks about potential foes, Tom Steyer, Eric Garcetti

1:06 Bird Song tells a social story

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order

1:31 Kevin de Leon: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

4:38 'Colored Lights' by Skyler's Pool