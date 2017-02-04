Justice Department appeals Seattle judge’s ruling temporarily blocking immigration ban

1:32 Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye answers call for jury duty Pause

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:48 Antonio Villaraigosa talks about potential foes, Tom Steyer, Eric Garcetti

1:03 Gun shop owner defends security barriers

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving