Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort Pause

1:16 From the air, views of flowing waters suggest Sacramento region's new abundance

1:32 Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye answers call for jury duty

0:52 Watch for this Folsom High, Stanford grad playing in Super Bowl 51

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

0:23 Caregiver arrested for allegedly stealing from 85-year-old