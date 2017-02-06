Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 6, 2017: Negative polls and ‘fake news’

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort Pause

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:32 Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye answers call for jury duty

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:21 Dolores Huerta on Kamala Harris: 'She will be a great senator'