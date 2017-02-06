Trump is not the first president to ban foreigners. So why is this time different?

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever' Pause

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

0:50 Refugee ban protesters denounce Trump order at Sacramento airport

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

1:32 Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye answers call for jury duty

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:29 How would repealing Obamacare affect California?

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees