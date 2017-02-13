Airlines appeal directly to Trump in push to get government out of U.S. airspace

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money Pause

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team

1:11 Sacramento protesters participate in Day of Solidarity against Dakota Access Pipeline

1:39 Cal Fire director urges good behavior to avoid a 'bad article'

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap

2:15 Watch the preparation before using helicopters to drop bags of rock into hole at Oroville Dam

1:07 Oroville Dam evacuees wait it out in Chico: 'As soon as they say I can go, I'm going home'

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area