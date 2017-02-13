Trump is urged to reject health law’s ‘Cadillac Tax’ and retain employee tax break

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money Pause

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

2:07 How to get a California state job

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

2:15 Watch the preparation before using helicopters to drop bags of rock into hole at Oroville Dam

1:01 Cal Fire emergency rescue crews gauge raging Feather River, urge caution

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations