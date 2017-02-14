Protester Jennifer Smith-Camejo holds a sign during an anti-Trump and anti-Gimenez rally in downtown Miami. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a controversial order last week assuring the Trump administration that Miami-Dade is not functioning as a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants.
Protester Jennifer Smith-Camejo holds a sign during an anti-Trump and anti-Gimenez rally in downtown Miami. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a controversial order last week assuring the Trump administration that Miami-Dade is not functioning as a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants. Alan Diaz AP
Protester Jennifer Smith-Camejo holds a sign during an anti-Trump and anti-Gimenez rally in downtown Miami. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a controversial order last week assuring the Trump administration that Miami-Dade is not functioning as a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants. Alan Diaz AP

Politics & Government

February 14, 2017 1:05 PM

‘Beyond the Bubble’ podcast: Sanctuary amid the political whirlwind

FROM STAFF REPORTS

In the latest episode of McClatchy’s Beyond the Bubble podcast, Kristin Roberts is joined by Pati Mazzei of the Miami Herald, Chris Cadelago of The Sacramento Bee, Colin Campbell of The News & Observer in Raleigh, and Anita Kumar and Katie Glueck in Washington D.C. to look at the showdown over sanctuary cities; and how Republicans are reconciling President Trump's pro-Israel stance with the anti-Semitism of some of his strongest supporters.

Subscribe to the show on iTunes here or Stitcher here.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno 1:00

Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno
Five things to know about Royals outfielder Alex Gordon 1:00

Five things to know about Royals outfielder Alex Gordon
Why the health care bill passed the House this time 2:13

Why the health care bill passed the House this time

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos