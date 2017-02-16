Today in Trump tweets, February 16, 2017: ‘Low-life leakers,’ the media is still terrible, the stock market

President Donald Trump continued his Twitter tirade against leaks and the news media Thursday morning.
Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017
The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017
FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and "sources," is far more effective than the discredited Democrats - but they are fading fast!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017
The Democrats had to come up with a story as to why they lost the election, and so badly (306), so they made up a story - RUSSIA. Fake news!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017
Trump, for a second day in a row has taken to Twitter to express frustrations over the leaks coming out of his administration. The president has sworn to find and punish those who are providing information to the media, particularly with regards to his team’s potential contacts with Russia.
A New York times report alleges multiple members of the Trump team were in contact with Russians during the campaign, which is separate from the conversation former national security adviser Michael Flynn had with the Russian ambassador in December. Flynn was asked to step down Monday following revelations that he discussed sanctions with Sergey Kislyak before Trump took office, a violation of federal law. Trump said he asked Flynn to leave because he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about whether sanctions were discussed with Kislyak.
Trump also lauded the performance of the stock market, which saw record high closures from the Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq over the last five days. The president said he should be releasing his tax plan in the next few weeks.
Stock market hits new high with longest winning streak in decades. Great level of confidence and optimism - even before tax plan rollout!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017
As the stock market peaks, the current unemployment rate is 4.8 percent. The unemployment numbers for February, Trump’s first full month in office, will be released on March 10.
Comments