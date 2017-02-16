Pentagon F-35 chief confirms Boeing CEO listened in on call with Trump

3:58 Boulders, concrete flown in to strengthen damaged Oroville spillway Pause

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:46 Daylight saving time: Does it hurt your health?

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

1:16 Evacuees wait to return after Oroville Dam threat: 'This is not happening'

0:57 'Things aren't looking good. We'll be camping out'