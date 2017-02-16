Everyone seems angry as Congress heads home

3:58 Boulders, concrete flown in to strengthen damaged Oroville spillway Pause

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

1:46 Daylight saving time: Does it hurt your health?

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:36 Sen. Ricardo Lara reflects on benefits of his bilingualism

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch