Trump wouldn’t be first president to mobilize National Guard for immigration enforcement

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent Pause

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:46 Daylight saving time: Does it hurt your health?

0:50 Dakota Access Pipeline activists protest at CalPERS

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap

1:40 Eric Holder makes first visit to California Capitol as outside counsel