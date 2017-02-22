Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 22, 2017: Keith Ellison, African American History Museum

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating' Pause

1:01 Highway 50 suffers more damage as precipitation saturates the Sierra

5:52 CHP holds traffic at Donner Summit on Interstate 80 as harsh weather tightens grip on travel

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

1:26 Oroville Dam's main spillway 'stable' but eroded as officials adjust flow rate

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving