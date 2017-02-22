Jackie Evancho, who sang at Trump's inauguration, wants meeting on transgender rights

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating' Pause

1:26 Oroville Dam's main spillway 'stable' but eroded as officials adjust flow rate

0:44 Dramatic video captures break at Oroville Dam spillway as concrete chunks sent flying

0:47 It's California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving