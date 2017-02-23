Team Trump’s greatest enemy on Twitter? A dictionary.

For seemingly every scandal, every slip-up and every verbal gaffe from President Donald Trump and his administration, one Twitter account has mercilessly commented on them all, drawing praise from the president’s critics.
Merriam-Webster, one of the oldest dictionaries in the United States, regularly tweets about words of the day, facts and observations on language, lookup trends and wordplay, according to its bio.
But it has also become a surprising source of political snark against the controversial president — and that’s made the dictionary increasingly popular/
Back before Trump was elected, Merriam-Webster’s Twitter account started generating interest online as it live-tweeted the presidential debates, clarifying Trump’s use of the phrases “big league” and “bad hombres” and tweeting the definition of “locker room talk,” seemingly in reference to Trump’s defense of comments he made in which he bragged about sexually harassing women.
To recap: bigly is a real word. Trump said 'big league', which is also a real word. We don't enter 'big league' as an adverb, however.— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 10, 2016
Somehow, this night ends with us writing an hombre/ombre/ombré explainer. Of course it does. #debatenight https://t.co/AZCuU8OohO— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 20, 2016
Locker-room talk: "of, relating to, or suitable for use in a locker room...of a coarse or sexual nature." #debate https://t.co/nF13CR8Ldu— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 10, 2016
After Trump won the Nov. 8 election, the dictionary noted that the most popular lookups on its website all seemed to be of a depressing nature.
Top lookups right now, in order:— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) November 13, 2016
fascism
bigot
xenophobe
racism
socialism
resurgence
xenophobia
misogynyhttps://t.co/Y1nrjCtOWq
But that was just the beginning of Merriam-Webster’s subtweets against Trump’s team. In late November, the dictionary warned that “fascism” was likely to be named its word of the year due to the high number of lookups for it, although it later announced that “surreal” had edged “fascism” out, per The Guardian.
'Fascism' is still our #1 lookup.— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) November 29, 2016
# of lookups = how we choose our Word of the Year.
There's still time to look something else up.
Merriam-Webster has also not hesitated to troll Trump for misspellings in his tweets.
Good morning! The #WordOfTheDay is...not 'unpresidented'. We don't enter that word. That's a new one. https://t.co/BJ45AtMNu4— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 17, 2016
honer: one that hones (https://t.co/76PlKG8PA6)— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 26, 2016
leightweight: We have no. idea.
chocker: https://t.co/geeDMqiS4D https://t.co/2km86hZAVQ
On Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, the dictionary seemed to take another shot at Trump, simply tweeting out the word “WELP” and its definition.
WELP. https://t.co/a30BA50GoU— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 20, 2017
It also changed the background photo on its Twitter profile to include the definition of a word that meant the “collapse (as of society or a regime) marked by catastrophic violence or disorder.”
A day later, the publication tweeted out the difference between “historical” and “historic,” which many interpreted as a shot at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who had referred to the inauguration as “historical.”
'Historic' and 'historical' have subtly different meanings. https://t.co/2Pew5BZPXI— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 21, 2017
It also noted that “feminism” was trending in the midst of the Women’s March on Washington.
A lot of people looked up the definition of 'feminism' this weekend. It's still in our top 5 lookups. https://t.co/TdoZ2s4xqG— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 23, 2017
And from therem, Merriam-Webster has consistently injected grammar and spelling into politics. When White House aide Kellyanne Conway used the term “alternative facts” to defend press secretary Sean Spicer’s statements on the inauguration crowd size, the dictionary fired back.
*whispers into the void* In contemporary use, fact is understood to refer to something with actual existence. https://t.co/gCKRZZm23c— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 24, 2017
And when Trump himself said that he received a standing ovation while speaking at the headquarters of the CIA, Merriam-Webster tweeted out the definition of “claquer,” or one who is paid to applaud.
If you're part of a group that's paid to applaud, you're a 'claqueur'. https://t.co/EX96vGLGDz— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 24, 2017
As Trump has made his first moves as president, the dictionary noted whenever they seemed to cause a spike in lookups, including “rescind,” which seemed to coincide with Trump’s order halting Obama-era protections for transgender students. Other terms that were also tweeted out included “anti-Semitism,” “holocaust,” “vet” and “demonstrator.”
'Rescind' is trending from Trump's decision to rescind protections for transgender students. https://t.co/EOZtdSSKNu— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 23, 2017
On Feb. 7, the dictionary also made a point of noting that it was reintroducing a word into its lexicon after discontinuing it. The word, “snollygoster,” refers to a “shrewd and unprincipled person, especially an unprincipled politician.”
Yes—like snollygoster, "a shrewd & unprincipled person, especially an unprincipled politician." Just added it back. https://t.co/DsYIshSZDU https://t.co/lv5HKPyNum— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 7, 2017
On Thursday, the dictionary tweeted out the definition of “military” in response to Spicer’s defense of Trump’s comments that his efforts to remove illegal immigrants would be a “military operation,” per The Hill. Spicer said Trump was referring to the precision with which the operation would be carried out.
'Military' is an adjective, but it does not mean "precision." https://t.co/GCVtDdUbnv— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 23, 2017
Merriam-Webster’s robust Twitter presence has paid off for the dictionary, earning it coverage from USA Today, Forbes, the Boston Globe, NPR and Yahoo News, among others. According to Twitter Counter, the account has attracted more than 110,000 new followers in the past month, a growth of nearly 50 percent.
Comments