George W. Bush says ‘split up’ media makes it hard to unify America

2:23 Darrell Issa explains why he wants probe of Russia Pause

2:12 State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from California Senate floor

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

0:39 California Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from Senate floor after speaking against Tom Hayden

0:55 Oroville Dam spillways weather latest storm as inflow of water slows

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second

1:51 Jim Brulte: Senate scuffle shows Democratic hypocrisy

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort