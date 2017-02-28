Kellyanne Conway kneels on Oval Office couch, sparks debate

2:12 State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from California Senate floor Pause

1:51 Jim Brulte: Senate scuffle shows Democratic hypocrisy

1:39 Get a glimpse of the damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after several days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

1:36 California files brief opposing Trump administration immigration ban, joining 14 other states

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says

2:23 Darrell Issa explains why he wants probe of Russia

0:37 California Assembly Republicans try to take on majority Democrats