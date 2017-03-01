Democrats now describe Trump’s unshared tax returns as a matter of national security

1:29 How would repealing Obamacare affect California? Pause

1:44 Progressive activist predicts anti-Trump movement will grow

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation at Trump speech

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

1:29 Snow survey through the years: 1958-2017

1:24 Making Sacramento Beer Week plans? These breweries are on the list

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress