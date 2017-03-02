Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke shows up for his first day of work on horseback

Newly sworn in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke showed up for his first day of work Thursday — riding on horseback.
Flanked by members of the U.S. Park Police, the former Montana representative was photographed trotting through downtown D.C. by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.
BSEE is pleased to welcome the new Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. "Lets get to work!" pic.twitter.com/520TMPxslr— BSEE (@BSEEgov) March 2, 2017
Honored to stand with the brave officers of @USParkPolice - these professionals put their lives on the line for us pic.twitter.com/QbtojcfvLV— Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) March 2, 2017
Humbled by the warm welcome at @Interior this morning pic.twitter.com/1zCvKc0CPL— Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) March 2, 2017
Zinke, who was confirmed Wednesday to lead the Interior Department, is now responsible for the stewardship of the nation’s federal lands and natural resources. Though he rejected President Donald Trump’s past statements calling climate change a “hoax” by saying he believes it is real and caused by humans, Zinke advocated increasing coal and gas production in his confirmation hearing in January.
Comments