So who inside the Trump team doesn't have ties to Russia?

1:11 Jerry Brown: Parts of California will become 'unlivable' if climate change goes unchecked Pause

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

1:36 California files brief opposing Trump administration immigration ban, joining 14 other states

4:20 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

1:29 How would repealing Obamacare affect California?

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban