Trump accuses Democrats of ‘witch hunt.’ It’s not the first time he’s used that term.

1:19 Agriculture interests bash Isadore Hall's impartiality on labor board Pause

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

4:20 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:08 5 things you need to know about the California marijuana proposition

1:51 Jim Brulte: Senate scuffle shows Democratic hypocrisy

1:26 Oroville Dam's main spillway 'stable' but eroded as officials adjust flow rate

0:56 Common ground with wages and prices at Chando's