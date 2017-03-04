Supporters gather for 'March 4 Trump' rallies around US

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd Pause

1:28 How your mattress gets recycled in new, free program

1:26 Oroville Dam's main spillway 'stable' but eroded as officials adjust flow rate

1:44 Progressive activist predicts anti-Trump movement will grow

1:11 Jerry Brown: Parts of California will become 'unlivable' if climate change goes unchecked

0:37 California Assembly Republicans try to take on majority Democrats

0:55 Oroville Dam spillways weather latest storm as inflow of water slows

1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes

1:36 Rep. Becerra denounces Donald Trump