The scene before Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall meeting at Oak Ridge

Forty minutes before Rep. Tom McClintock's town hall meeting, Oak Ridge High School's gym was at about 40 percent capacity, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff. It holds 1,500 for bleacher seating in the auditorium. State of Jefferson is sitting side-by-side with a variety of protesters there to express displeasure with McClintock on issues from immigration to tax reform.
Anita Chabria The Sacramento Bee

Capitol Alert

Agriculture interests bash Isadore Hall's impartiality on labor board

At the Senate Rules Committee on March 1, 2017, former lawmaker Isadore Hall won praise from the farm workers union, but growers and their representatives questioned his impartiality because of his past support for labor groups. Democrats on the committee voted to recommend he be confirmed as a member of Agricultural Labor Relations Board. Video courtesy of the California Senate.

Capitol Alert

California Republicans assess President Trump

Republican activists at the state party’s annual spring convention in Sacramento are delighting in President Trump’s surprise victory this fall. Many pointed to his power to energize their shrinking ranks. But even those who praised the businessman and political newcomer acknowledged that he remains a polarizing political force.

