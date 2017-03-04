Today in Trump tweets, March 4, 2017: Obama wiretapping Trump Tower?

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding Pause

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

0:39 Watch Whitney Wildcats fans get loud for their championship team

1:05 Get a peek at how Union Pacific plans to avoid train crashes

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress

1:44 Vigil held in Woodland for missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios