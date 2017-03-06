State watchdog to fine Councilman Allen Warren for 2012 campaign violation

The state’s political watchdog agency announced Monday that it plans to fine Sacramento Councilman Allen Warren $1,002 for omitting the occupations and employers of some donors during his first bid for City Council in 2012.
The California Fair Political Practices Commission has proposed fining Warren based on omissions in four campaign filings dating from five years ago. The donations in question came from dozens of small contributors, most giving $250 or less, for a total of $20,300 in funds.
It is the first time Warren has been cited by the agency.
Campaigns are required to report the employment and contribution information for any donation greater than $100 within 60 days of receiving the money; without that information, they must return the money.
Jim Lites, Warren’s campaign treasurer at the time and currently a political consultant with California Strategies, said he collected the missing information within the 60 days, but failed to file amended reports showing it, another requirement of the code.
Lites said in 2015, he received notice from the FPPC that he needed to file those amendments on behalf of the campaign committee and did so, but in mid-February received notification of the proposed enforcement action.
Warren said the error was “unfortunate,” and that he is “proud of what I do and where I do it.”
The FPPC indicated it found no evidence of an intent to conceal information, and confirmed that the missing information was provided in amended disclosures. The commission will vote March 16 on Warren’s proposed fine.
The FPPC examined Warren’s filings under its “streamlined” process for minor violations, said FPPC spokesman Jay Wierenga.
Wierenga said the fine is part of an ongoing investigation of Warren based on a 2016 media report alleging conflict of interest issues.
Warren runs a development company called New Faze Development and owns a number of properties in his district. In 2016, the Sacramento News and Review wrote about those varied business interests and potential overlaps between Warren’s public and private interests.
Anita Chabria: 916-321-1049, @chabriaa
Comments