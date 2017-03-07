Trump welcomes tourists back to the White House, as a portrait of Clinton looks on

President Donald Trump welcomed tourists back to the White House as it reopened for public tours Tuesday, surprising the first crowd of visitors to enter 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since he took office.
As smartphones flashed and television cameras panned the crowd, photos captured a portrait of Hillary Clinton, former first lady and his former rival for the presidency, behind Trump as he addressed the groups.
The President greeting the public on a tour of the White House under a photo of Hillary Clinton. Pic via pool. pic.twitter.com/Y00g5LVrdZ— Eric Marrapodi (@EricMarrapodi) March 7, 2017
Just In: Moments ago President #Trump greeted White House guests as he reopens the White House to public tours. pic.twitter.com/VAkrslRwqe— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) March 7, 2017
Though news outlets reported that Clinton’s photo had gone up with Christmas decorations in 2016, the photo of Hillary Clinton has been hanging in various locations in the White House since 2004, according to the fact-checking website Snopes. Her portrait and that of her husband, former President Bill Clinton, were unveiled by President George W. Bush in a ceremony.
Clinton is joined by several other first ladies’ likenesses in the White House, including “Lady Bird” Johnson and Laura Bush.
As he welcomed visitors, Trump hugged a visiting elementary school student and encouraged the crowd to “work hard, everybody, work hard,” before he departed, USA Today reported.
A 5th grader from Birmingham, AL gets a personal greeting from Pres Trump as other visiting kids scream with excitement. pic.twitter.com/Ujlp7FJMFn— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 7, 2017
The White House Visitors Office has been closed since Trump’s inauguration. Though self-guided tours of the White House are free, requests can only be fulfilled by a visitor’s congressional representative.
