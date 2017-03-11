Politics & Government

March 11, 2017 8:40 AM

Person arrested on White House grounds after scaling fence

By Peter Hermann The Washington Post

WASHINGTON - A person scaled a White House fence Friday night and was arrested on the grounds of the presidential residence, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

The incident occurred about 11:38 p.m. on the south grounds of the executive mansion. Uniformed officers with the Secret Service arrested the person without incident, according to a statement.

Authorities said the person was carrying a backpack that was searched. It did not contain any hazardous materials, the Secret Service statement said.

Officials did not identify the person who was arrested. Officers searched the north and south grounds of the White House complex and found nothing.

