Ivanka Trump aims to close divide between Democrats and Republicans on child care

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop Pause

1:28 Hero, stabbing victim Spencer Stone in court as his assailant pleads guilty

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

1:31 CalPERS member says former CHP officer can apply for disability

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer

1:11 Sacramento protesters participate in Day of Solidarity against Dakota Access Pipeline

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

0:24 Fly over the newly branded water tower

0:28 Duck goes 'Quackers' over Placer deputy