Today in Trump tweets, March 11, 2017: Healthcare on an unusually quiet Saturday

After a raucous, often controversial, start to his time in office, President Donald Trump maintained a relatively low profile on Twitter on Saturday, tweeting just once about the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
At 9:36 a.m., Trump, who has backed Speaker Paul Ryan’s plan despite intense opposition from both sides of the aisle, reiterated his support for the bill currently making its way through the House while simultaneously bashing the law it would replace: Obamacare.
We are making great progress with healthcare. ObamaCare is imploding and will only get worse. Republicans coming together to get job done!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2017
Despite concerns raised by conservatives who feel the new bill, the American Health Care Act (ACHA), does not go far enough, Trump sounded positive about its chances of passing, saying Republicans were “coming together to get job done.”
However, what Trump did not tweet Saturday was perhaps more surprising then what he did send out. As Axios has noted in the past, Saturdays in the early Trump presidency have typically been eventful days on Twitter for the Republican.
Last week, Trump accused his predecessor, Barack Obama, of wiretapping Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign. The week before that, he proposed a massive rally for all his supporters and announced that he would not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, an annual tradition for presidents. The week before that, he attacked the news media and primed his followers for a speech that evening.
On other Saturdays, he has lashed out at the federal judge who blocked his executive order barring residents of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., attacked the New York Times and Washington Post and documented his conversations with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Since his election on Nov. 8, Trump has tweeted from his personal account, @realDonaldTrump, at least twice every Saturday all but once before this week. His tendency to go off on the weekend has become so well-known that Politico even examined whether it might be because his daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who are both Jewish, might not be available to stop him on the Sabbath, though rabbis have pushed back against this speculation.
Comments